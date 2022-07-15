Aiken animal shelters seek help in adoption

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters across South Carolina have many dogs and cats needing a forever home.

A new event in our area hopes to save at least 1,500 pets through adoption.

We are introduced to some cute playmates.

“We are at capacity at this point,” says executive director, SPCA Animal Shelter, Susan Gainey.

It’s a reality many animal shelters face right now.

“Too many animals, not enough resources in order to help them,” Gainey says.

At the SPCA Albrecht Center, there is no wiggle room inside with more animals coming than going.

“25 adoptions last week, it sounds great, but we also had 25 animals come in. It’s almost a one-for-one exchange for animals,” says Gainey.

For the center, overcrowding can get overwhelming.

“Overcrowding means turning people away and that is something we never want to do. We’re seeing lots of animals in need. More so in comparison to last year than the year before,” says Gainey.

That’s why the center is taking part in the “Pick Me!” South Carolina Adoption Event.

“It’s an initiative in order to promote adoption of homeless animals and to reduce adoption fees so that that’s not a barrier to adoption,” Gainey says.

Just a few miles down the road, the Aiken County Animal Shelter is seeing maximum capacity as well.

“We have more pets in need, and less people are coming for adoption. These are just some really wonderful animals that are down on their luck and need a chance,” says Gainey.

That’s why the shelter is also participating in the statewide project.

Hillary Clark, adoption coordinator, Aiken County Shelter, said: “We have many wonderful loving pets that are ready to go home today.”

By reducing adoption prices, both shelters hope to help these furry faces find their forever homes.

“We’re really looking for people to come forward and they have room in their heart room and room in their home,” says Clark.

The SPCA Animal Shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

