16-year-old girl goes missing a second time in Richmond County

Katrina Sexton, 16.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.

Katrina Sexton is 5,9, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black skull cap, pink and black shorts, a white T-shirt with a colored lip logo, and black and white slides.

Deputies say she was last seen in the 200 block of Pineview Drive.

This is the second time Sexton had been reported missing in the past month.

Katrina Sexton(Contributed)

Her mother reported her missing on June 22 and believed she could be downtown, around Gordon Highway or possibly in Hephzibah. She was found a few days later.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call deputies at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

