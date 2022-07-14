Submit Photos/Videos
Victim shot in apartment invasion – Augusta’s second in a few days

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A victim suffered a gunshot wound in an Augusta apartment invasion – at least the second in a couple of weeks.

The latest incident happened around midnight Tuesday at a residence on Fox Trace off Wrightsboro Road.

The victim said several people kicked in the front door and assaulted him and shot him in the foot.

CSRA CRIME WAVE:

A second male victim also said he was also assaulted by the same subjects. That victim suffered injuries to the face and head from being struck with an unknown object.

Deputies said both victims are being uncooperative with investigators, who didn’t learn about the incident until the next morning when the gunshot victim was being treated at a hospital.

Fox Trace is in an area with several apartment complexes clustered together. Deputies have said in the past that the area has a high concentration of crime.

The Fox Trace apartment invasion happened just a couple of weeks after another apartment invasion at a different complex.

In that June 27 incident, an armed robber got into an apartment in the 2900 block of Shadow Ridge Drive, pistol-whipped the resident and got away with more at least 13 pairs of Air Jordans. Each pair was valued at $170.

