Thomson flooding leaves residents with severe damage

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Thomson are still dealing with the aftermath of flooding after getting over three and a half inches of rain in the last three days.

There was water swallowing cars and flowing through yards in the area Wednesday.

The city tells us they’ve invested over $2.5 million in the East Georgia Housing Authority area to help with sewer and storm damage. They say upgrades for other areas are already in the works.

Some say it’s clearly not enough.

Wednesday, the community was shocked as the water rose, causing damage to cars and more residents say this isn’t the only time.

“This is the third flood my vehicle has been in floods,” says Lakeisha Lawson, Thomson resident.

Lawson said after 30 minutes of rain, she had to make a rescue.

“I’m out here swimming in sewer, sewer water yesterday just to save whatever’s left of my car,” says Lawson.

After years of continued flooding, Rebecca Newsome, another resident of Thomson, is making plans to move.

“We are planning to move and leave McDuffie County. That is one of the reasons, yes,” says Newsome.

The city says it’s an expensive problem that they’ve been working on.

“They have said the cost and inconvenience of providing a permanent solution is what’s hindering the permanent solution,” she said.

Statement from McDuffie County:

“Wednesday was a perfect storm of conditions, they sent out crews to help with cleanup and to address some of the drainage problems are the next phase of work in the area.”

“Are we going to be able to flush the toilets and how deep is the water going to be in our front yard?” asks Newsome.

Until that happens, it still leaves neighbors asking what they’re supposed to do.

As rain is expected to come in this area in the next couple of days the old projects will prepare like they have so many other times for floods.

Lawson asked: “Why is my car filled up with sewer water?”

