Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sias due in court today

By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pretrial conference is Thursday and jury selection is later this month for the delayed trial of suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Under a federal indictment, he’s charged with destroying public documents and lying to a federal agent. He’s pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial had been set earlier this year but was delayed.

A pretrial conference is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. July 26.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after the commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center – a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

