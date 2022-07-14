Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect convicted in 2018 slaying of roommate in Augusta

Maurice Jenkins
Maurice Jenkins(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a four-day trial, a Richmond County jury convicted a defendant in the 2018 death of one of his roommates.

Authorities say Joaquin Ruiz-Figueroa, 47, died after getting into an altercation with his roommates Maurice Jenkins and Keith Andrew Kearney in the 3300 block of Milledgeville Road.

Jenkins and Kearney beat the victim with fists, a baseball bat and a large automotive tool, then Jenkins shot him two times in the head at close range, according to authorities.

The roommates then rolled the victim’s body in a tarp and dragged it into a wooded area, according to prosecutors.

The roommates were arrested after Kearney told his brother what happened, and the brother reported it to authorities.

Kearney died of cancer in 2020 while awaiting trial, but Jenkins was found guilty of felony murder and possession of a firearm, according to prosecutors.

Jenkins was sentenced to life in prison followed by an additional five years for possession of a firearm, District Attorney Jared Williams said Thursday in announcing the verdict.

