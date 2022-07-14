2 inmates die within 2 days at jails in the CSRA

EDGEFIELD, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy is scheduled Friday for an Edgefield County jail inmate who died Thursday – the second case jail death this week in the CSRA.

The Edgefield County inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies.

The inmate was later pronounced deceased by the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to respond to the scene, and the agency is leading the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Deputies are unable to release further information because it’s an ongoing investigation.

Across the river in Georgia

Just the day before the Edgefield County death, an inmate was found dead inside a cell at the Columbia County jail.

Broderick Anthony Lovette, 31, was processed into the Columbia County Detention Center on Tuesday for his failure to appear on previous charges of aggravated assault and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Broderick Anthony Lovette (Contributed)

Officials say around midnight, a deputy found Lovette unresponsive and CPR was administered until emergency medical crews arrived. They were unable to revive Lovette.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins responded and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The coroner says there are no obvious signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.