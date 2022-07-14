Submit Photos/Videos
Roadway roundup: upcoming lane closures in Columbia County

(Pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temporary lane closures are set for Columbia County this week and next.

Lewiston Roadway will be scheduled for closure from July 18 through July 22.

Here is a look at plans for the closure of the Interstate 20 ramps.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. intermittent, lane closures on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to the Westbound On-Ramp to I-20.
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. intermittent, lane closure on the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston exit 190, due to crew working next to the travel lane.
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. intermittent, lane closure on eastbound I-20 on-ramp to Augusta, due to crew working next to the travel lane.
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. intermittent, lane closure on westbound I-20 on-ramp to Atlanta, due to crew working next to the travel lane

Motorists can expect delays.

More closures are scheduled for Columbia County

River Way Parkway is scheduled to be closed on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The lane closure will allow utility work in the left lane in front of 3563 River Watch Pkwy.

River Chase Subdivision is scheduled to be closed from July 18 through Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to remove trash cans and vehicles parked in the roadway.

