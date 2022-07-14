Submit Photos/Videos
One person injured after shooting in Aiken County

Graniteville, S.C. shooting
Graniteville, S.C. shooting(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.

Deputies say the shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Nivens Street.

MORE | Arrest made in 6-year-old murder case of Simon Powell

There was one victim that was shot in the leg, according to Captain Eric Abdullah with the sheriff’s office.

The victim was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

