One person injured after shooting in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.

Deputies say the shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Nivens Street.

There was one victim that was shot in the leg, according to Captain Eric Abdullah with the sheriff’s office.

The victim was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

