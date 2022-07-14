Submit Photos/Videos
Health dept. confirms 4th SC case of monkeypox

By Patrick Phillips and Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed two additional cases of monkeypox in the Palmetto State.

DHEC’s website states there are currently four confirmed cases of the disease in South Carolina as of Thursday.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks.

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people, DHEC’s website states. It can be spread through close physical contact with an infected person and their skin sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores like clothing or bedding; or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed 1,050 cases in 41 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as of Wednesday.

The CDC data listed only two cases in South Carolina as of Wednesday.

