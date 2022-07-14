Greenbrier football relies on veteran leadership ahead of 2022 campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greenbrier football is soaking up the last few days before the lights turn on, on Friday night.

The wolfpack is back, but this time without a set quarterback. Losing Brooks Pangle to Georgia Southern, they have some big shoes to fill. It’s created a little pre-season competition for the starting spot.

“Sophomore Ty Jones that’s getting reps back there, then we have a senior that’s played wide receiver for us, Brooks Kramer, he’s also competing at that spot too. They’re both smart guys, they both have intangibles, unique to each other,” said head coach Tony Kramer.

While one position is in the midst of a battle, another is settled. 6′2″ ECU commit Malik Leverett returns to offer the pack some weapons.

“I like to get a little bit more go balls, deep balls, fade off stuff like that, run after catch,” said the senior wide receiver.

With 9 seniors gone, Leverett and company is just one of more than 20 moving up to bridge the gap with the underclass.

“They need to know the plays, know what to do when they’re in the game, because someone might go down, we can have one or the other kids come in,” said Leverett.

They can’t go full pads until August, but when they do, prepare for them to rock a chip on their shoulder. Last season the pack went 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs.

“It was a big wake up call for a lot of the guys my class last year really expected a roll over everybody and things didn’t go as planned, ran into a few bumps in the road. But this year was all us. Keep our heads down working hard. We’re ready for this year,” said Jaydon Raymond, senior center.

The Wolfpack kicks off their season against Harlem..

