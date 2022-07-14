Grant Me Hope | Responsibility, honesty are important to Aaden

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 11-year-old Aaden.

The future University of Georgia student is a self-described funny, nice and helpful child who enjoys spending time with others, having a good laugh, playing outside and playing video games, board games and football.

He also enjoys listening to rap music, beatboxing and watching superhero movies and sports.

His favorite teams are the Falcons, Braves and Lakers. At school, Aaden enjoys all his subjects, but likes recess and lunch the most.

“Being responsible is important to me, because if you don’t, the consequence will fall right back on you,” he said.

Being honest is important to him, too.

“If you lie, you don’t get trusted,” he said.

Aaden needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive. His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his brother who has been planned for separately.

“What is important in a family is just them being yourself,” he said, “just my family members and people being yourself.”

To inquire about Aaden, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

