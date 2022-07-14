Ga. House members push to name VA facility for late senator

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, and the rest of the Georgia House delegation have introduced a bill to name the Department of Veterans Affairs regional office in Atlanta after the late Sen. Johnny Isakson.

The Republican from Georgia died in December.

“Senator Isakson’s legacy as a champion for America’s veterans was forged over a 45-year career in public service that concluded with serving as chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the United States Senate,” Allen said. “Throughout his life, Sen. Isakson distinguished himself as a man of character with an unmatched dedication to the people of Georgia, and I am proud to co-lead this legislation to dedicate the VA’s Regional Office in Atlanta as a living monument to his tireless work in advancing policies that benefit our nation’s veterans.”

In addition to introducing the legislation, Georgia’s congressional delegation wrote a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committees urging them to support the effort to name the VA facility for Isakson.

