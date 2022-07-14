Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ga. House members push to name VA facility for late senator

Johnny Isakson
Johnny Isakson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, and the rest of the Georgia House delegation have introduced a bill to name the Department of Veterans Affairs regional office in Atlanta after the late Sen. Johnny Isakson.

The Republican from Georgia died in December.

MORE | AARP Georgia looks at findings of 2022 election survey

“Senator Isakson’s legacy as a champion for America’s veterans was forged over a 45-year career in public service that concluded with serving as chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the United States Senate,” Allen said. “Throughout his life, Sen. Isakson distinguished himself as a man of character with an unmatched dedication to the people of Georgia, and I am proud to co-lead this legislation to dedicate the VA’s Regional Office in Atlanta as a living monument to his tireless work in advancing policies that benefit our nation’s veterans.”

In addition to introducing the legislation, Georgia’s congressional delegation wrote a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committees urging them to support the effort to name the VA facility for Isakson.

READ THE LETTER:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broderick Anthony Lovette
Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail
I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

Latest News

Aiken truck driver Richard Wade’s heroism earned him an industry honor.
Aiken truck driver honored for heroism after crash
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Augusta University nurse heads to Ukraine for cardiac patients
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Scenes from the search for Simon Powell's body