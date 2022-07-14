Submit Photos/Videos
DSS uses new portal to streamline child support services

FILE PHOTO: Weston Clark, kisses his son Xander, 4, while he eats at their home in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 15, 2015.(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is using a new online portal to streamline child support services.

The Custodial Parent Portal is a website where clients can access child support services from DSS, 24/7.

After creating an account, users can apply for child support and download their complete application. This allows for faster processing times for paper applications and people will no longer need to go into a DSS office to apply.

The portal allows people paying or receiving child support to inquire about their cases virtually on a 24/7 basis.

“DSS is making our services accessible and available to parents who might not have been able to visit a DSS office in person,” said Tim Mose, SCDSS Child Support Services Division Director. “This customer-focused channel of communication is just another example of DSS moving forward and implementing new technology to help serve families in South Carolina.”

Information on the customer service portal can be accessed here.

