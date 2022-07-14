Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Low flood and severe weather threat today. Decent rain chances continue into the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay cloudy when it’s not raining and temperatures will remain in the mid to low 70s this morning. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

A front will sink further south and stall over the region Thursday into this weekend keeping highs cooler than normal and rain chances high. Isolated severe weather is possible again Thursday. Heavy downpours could continue to trigger localized flood alerts today and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today and Friday thanks to cloudy skies and high rain chances. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph and turn more out of the south Friday between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows this weekend will feel a little better and drop to the upper 60s as the stalled front sinks further south into the region. Afternoon storm chances look to continue Saturday and Sunday with highs a little warmer in the upper 80s. Try to get those outdoor plans in early in the day!

Next week doesn’t look too much different from our wet pattern. Scattered showers and storms look to continue most afternoons next week with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Keep it here for updates.

