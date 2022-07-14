Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A front will sink further south and stall over the region tonight and into this weekend keeping highs cooler than normal and rain chances high. Isolated severe weather is possible again this evening with heavy downpours triggering a few localized flood alerts. Additional pockets of heavy rain look possible for Friday as well but the risk for severe storms look to be lower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday thanks to cloudy skies and high rain chances. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph and turn more out of the south Friday between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows this weekend will feel a little better and drop to the upper 60s as the stalled front sinks further south into the region. Afternoon storm chances look to continue Saturday and Sunday with highs a little warmer in the upper 80s. Try to get those outdoor plans in early in the day!

Next week doesn’t look too much different from our wet pattern. Scattered showers and storms look to continue most afternoons next week with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Keep it here for updates.

