Columbia County Library holds Putt-Putt in the Stacks for readers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may not associate nine holes of golf with a good book, but at the Columbia County Library, that’s a reality.

The goal is to get you interested in what the library offers. Here’s how they’re getting creative to do that.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played putt-putt in the library before,” said Stacie Pankow.

After she heard about it, she knew she had to bring her family.

“This just sounded like a lot of fun. I mean, putt-putt in the library,” said Pankow.

Library staff created a nine-hole mini golf course. One hole has a windmill, and another goes through the elevator.

Debbie Burton, friends of the library treasurer said: “We want to bring people in. We want them to have fun. We want them to realize that this is a really great asset to the community.”

They created this event to raise money and spark some interest in the library.

“If the children also are inspired by the books or the holes and the books, might get them to read, and there’s nothing better than inspiring a child to read,” she said.

Money raised goes back to the libraries, and they hope to make this an annual tradition.

Pankow said: “Just seeing it in a totally different light is a lot of fun for me and the kids.”

For them, it’s not all about having a good score, it’s about having a good time.

“We’re averaging at like five for each hole now,” she said.

