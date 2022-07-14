Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Aiken truck driver honored for heroism after crash

Aiken truck driver Richard Wade’s heroism earned him an industry honor.
Aiken truck driver Richard Wade’s heroism earned him an industry honor.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck driver from Aiken recently rescued a man whose motorcycle crashed and went down a 100-foot ravine.

Truck driver Richard Wade’s heroism earned him an industry honor.

MORE | Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

Around 1:30 p.m. May 21, he was traveling north on Interstate 81 near New Market, Va., when he noticed a group of Christian Bikers riding together. After they passed Wade, he saw the bike in the back was having mechanical problems.

“The whole front end just gave way and it pulled him into the guardrail on the left hand side of the road,” Wade said. “Its tire just folded indeed, and the bike flipped – it threw him over the rail and down into the gorge.”

Wade had a long career in law enforcement and fire services and as a medic in an ambulance.

His training instantly kicked in.

“I just did what I knew how to do,” he said.

He stopped his truck, called 911 and scrambled down the embankment to offer aid.

“When I saw it happen, I feared the worst for the guy, but I also knew I could help him,” Wade said.

Wade told the 911 operator what had happened.

“His head was facing down the hill with his legs up toward the hill and his left leg was completely torn back,” Wade said, adding that the motorcyclist’s left leg “was twisted like a corkscrew” and he was bleeding out.

MORE | Local officer shares how ‘your life can change in an instant’

Others stopped to help as Wade led the effort, creating a tourniquet and keeping the crash victim talking.

“I just threw all caution to the wind,” Wade said. “It’s in my nature to run toward a fire.”

He stayed with the rider, helping him stay awake while waiting for emergency medical crews to arrive.

For Wade’s efforts, he was named a “Highway Angel” by the Truckload Carriers Association. He’s among nearly 1,300 truckers recognized by the program since 1997 for exemplary kindness, courtesy, and courage displayed while on the job.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broderick Anthony Lovette
Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail
I-20 Columbia County crash
Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

Latest News

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Johnny Isakson
Ga. House members push to name VA facility for late senator
Augusta University nurse heads to Ukraine for cardiac patients
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Scenes from the search for Simon Powell's body