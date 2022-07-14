Aiken County schools name first director of security and emergency management

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education has approved a new role to enhance the safety and security of students and staff.

School officials announced Vicky Gaskins as the first director of security and emergency management for the 2022-23 school year.

The school board approved her position at the special called meeting on June 21.

For the last 24 years, she has served various roles at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department, including deputy, school resource officer, juvenile investigator, and lieutenant.

Gaskins is a graduate of Silver Bluff High School and is involved in the Aiken community.

“My passion has always been centered around helping and protecting children and investing in their lives,” said Gaskins. “I have served the citizens of Aiken County in a role of advocation and protection of children for more than 20 years, and feel that this newly created position is just an extension of the service that I have loved throughout my career at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Her initial goal is to assess emergency plans, identify safety concerns, and formulate a course of action to improve or address these concerns.

According to ACPS Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services Dr. Corey Murphy, there was a need for this position.

“We are extremely excited to have Ms. Gaskins joining our team as the Director of Security and Emergency Management,” he said. “Several larger districts in the state have had a person serving in this capacity for years, and we had a definite need for a more deliberate focus and expertise in the area of physical security and safety procedures.”

According to the release, Gaskins will monitor district-wide security operations, coordinate with law enforcement and emergency management agencies, assist with school and district investigations, oversee security audits, and lead ACPS personnel during emergencies.

“Having an expert with the background that Ms. Gaskins has in both school operations and law enforcement will help to ensure we are kept abreast of any developing issues or trends in school safety, as well as establish a direct reporting link between law enforcement and the school district,” Murphy said.

Gaskins will also be a liaison for SROs, safety monitor programs, and ensure safety and security protocols during sports and other activities.

Gaskins said: “As an investigator and lieutenant in the juvenile division, I’ve been able to develop collaborative relationships with district employees. I currently serve as the liaison between the district office and the sheriff’s office, communicating about matters involving SROs and the role they play in our schools, including security and emergency situations. I will continue being a liaison for the district and look forward to working with school administrators to create the best course of action for all situations.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.