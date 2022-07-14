Submit Photos/Videos
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body

By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a woman was arrested in the disappearance and murder of a man who’s been missing for six years, we’re expecting additional developments soon.

Authorities on Thursday were at a pond on a property in Burke County. Although they wouldn’t say they were looking for Simon Powell’s remains, they did confirm they’re looking for a body. News 12 is on the scene, and we’ll let you know when we learn more.

Deputies are looking for a body at a Burke County property on July 14, 2022.
Deputies are looking for a body at a Burke County property on July 14, 2022.(WRDW)

In the meantime, we got our first look Thursday at the booking photo of Stacey Welch, 38, whose arrest was announced Wednesday.

She’s charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in the case, according to Burke County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jimmie Wylds.

Her arrest comes a little over six years after Simon Powell’s disappearance, and just a few weeks after authorities renewed a spotlight om Powell’s case.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office had recently increased the reward for information on the case and issued an alert to be on the lookout for Welch, who was initially sought for questioning.

At the time the alert was issued, Wylds said her name had come up in the investigation and authorities wanted to question her to see what she might know.

Then she was ultimately arrested.

Wylds said more arrests are expected.

Simon Powell
Simon Powell(WRDW)

