AARP Georgia looks at findings of 2022 election survey

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AARP Georgia released findings from a 2022 election survey that shows candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate should pay attention to Georgia citizens over the age of 50.

Citizens over 50 are making a key difference in the election outcomes in Georgia. In the 2018 election, they made up nearly 55 percent of the electorate.

In the newest election, Governor Brian Kemp leads Stacey Abrams by 52 percent to 45 percent. Kemp has a higher advantage among the 50+ age group.

“Georgia voters 50 and over are a critical voting demographic that all candidates are competing for in this midterm election,” said Debra Tyler Horton, State Director, AARP Georgia. “With the price of necessities like gas, groceries, and prescription drugs skyrocketing, Georgians want their leaders to provide solutions to inflation and the rising cost of living. The message is clear, if candidates want to win, they should pay attention to the issues that matter to Georgians 50-plus.”

In addition, the survey found that 34 percent of voters say the economy is working well for them, and 90 percent of voters 50+ say they are motivated to vote in November.

The survey was conducted by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research, where 1,197 likely Georgia voters were interviewed.

For more information on how, when, and where to vote, visit the AARP website.

