Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

AARP Georgia looks at findings of 2022 election survey

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AARP Georgia released findings from a 2022 election survey that shows candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate should pay attention to Georgia citizens over the age of 50.

Citizens over 50 are making a key difference in the election outcomes in Georgia. In the 2018 election, they made up nearly 55 percent of the electorate.

In the newest election, Governor Brian Kemp leads Stacey Abrams by 52 percent to 45 percent. Kemp has a higher advantage among the 50+ age group.

MORE | Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sias due in court today

“Georgia voters 50 and over are a critical voting demographic that all candidates are competing for in this midterm election,” said Debra Tyler Horton, State Director, AARP Georgia. “With the price of necessities like gas, groceries, and prescription drugs skyrocketing, Georgians want their leaders to provide solutions to inflation and the rising cost of living. The message is clear, if candidates want to win, they should pay attention to the issues that matter to Georgians 50-plus.”

In addition, the survey found that 34 percent of voters say the economy is working well for them, and 90 percent of voters 50+ say they are motivated to vote in November.

The survey was conducted by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research, where 1,197 likely Georgia voters were interviewed.

MORE | Election set to select Richmond County tax commissioner

For more information on how, when, and where to vote, visit the AARP website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broderick Anthony Lovette
Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail
I-20 Columbia County crash
1 person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

Latest News

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Roadway roundup: Lewiston Road project leading to several closures
Stacey Welch
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Morning Mix
Trying out a distracted and impaired driving simulator!