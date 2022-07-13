Woman arrested in 6-year-old murder case of Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little over six years after Simon Powell’s disappearance, Burke County sheriff’s investigators have made an arrest, authorities said Wednesday.

Stacey Welch, 38, is charged in connection with his disappearance and murder, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes soon after the agency renewed a focus on the case .

“This case is still active and we expect to make other arrests as a result of today’s arrest,” said the agency led by Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Simon Powell (WRDW)

“Sheriff Williams sends his heartfelt condolences to the Powell family and hopes that today’s development will bring the family some level of closure,” the agency said in a statement.

Just a few days ago, the agency announced that Welch, 38, was wanted for questioning in relation to the missing person investigation.

On Friday evening, the agency announced Welch had been located.

Capt. Jimmy Wylds, spokesman for the Burke County Sheriff’s Offices, said at the time: “Her name came up recently and she may have information. We want to talk with her to see what, if anything, she may know.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.