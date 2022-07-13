Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman arrested in 6-year-old murder case of Simon Powell

By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little over six years after Simon Powell’s disappearance, Burke County sheriff’s investigators have made an arrest, authorities said Wednesday.

Stacey Welch, 38, is charged in connection with his disappearance and murder, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes soon after the agency renewed a focus on the case.

“This case is still active and we expect to make other arrests as a result of today’s arrest,” said the agency led by Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

Simon Powell
Simon Powell(WRDW)

“Sheriff Williams sends his heartfelt condolences to the Powell family and hopes that today’s development will bring the family some level of closure,” the agency said in a statement.

Just a few days ago, the agency announced that Welch, 38, was wanted for questioning in relation to the missing person investigation.

On Friday evening, the agency announced Welch had been located.

Capt. Jimmy Wylds, spokesman for the Burke County Sheriff’s Offices, said at the time: “Her name came up recently and she may have information. We want to talk with her to see what, if anything, she may know.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
1 person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash
Broderick Anthony Lovette
Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son

Latest News

Columbia County School System
Application required for free school lunch in Columbia County
Richmond County job fair
Richmond County School System seeking bus drivers
South Aiken t-shirt
Stranger Things actor seen wearing local high school’s t-shirt
Local officer shares how 'your life can change in an instant'
Local officer shares how 'your life can change in an instant'