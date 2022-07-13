Aiken crash kills 54-year-old moped rider from Windsor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle crash on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken County has claimed the life of a moped rider, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.
The crash occurred just after 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on Silver Bluff Road at King Edward Way in Aiken, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.
The victim, identified as 54-year-old John Barbara, of Windsor, was riding a moped on Silver Bluff when it collided with a 2010 Dodge Ram truck, according to Ables.
Emergency medical crews took the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m.
The victim will be autopsied in Newberry.
Ables and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash.
