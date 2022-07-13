Aiken crash kills 54-year-old moped rider from Windsor

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle crash on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken County has claimed the life of a moped rider, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

The crash occurred just after 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on Silver Bluff Road at King Edward Way in Aiken, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old John Barbara, of Windsor, was riding a moped on Silver Bluff when it collided with a 2010 Dodge Ram truck, according to Ables.

Emergency medical crews took the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m.

The victim will be autopsied in Newberry.

Ables and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash.

