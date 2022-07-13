Submit Photos/Videos
Warnock far outpaces Walker in latest round of fundraising

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock raised $17.2 million for his Senate reelection bid in 2022′s second quarter, while Republican challenger Herschel Walker raised $6.2 million.

The numbers show how expensive Georgia’s race is likely to be. Democrats are building a money lead in Georgia, when combined with Democrat Stacey Abrams’ lead in fundraising in the governor’s race.

Georgia will be a key battleground in these 2022 midterm elections to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Both candidates spent more in the period than they collected, with advertising and voter outreach already in high gear.

