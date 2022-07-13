Wardlaw’s Baylor Geer competes at NHSGA Invitational

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First it was a runner-up nod at the South Carolina Golf State tournament, now he’s on his way to one of his biggest competitions yet.

Wardlaw Academy’s Baylor Geer is on the move at Pinehurst in search of a win at the 2022 High School Golf National Invitational.

Geer is competing in a field of more than 300, against some of the best high school golfers in the state.

The future Augusta University athlete was selected for the invite-only tournament based on his state finish back in April. Geer said he’s taking what he learned from that experience as motivation to power him through the final round come Wednesday.

“I expect a great finish, and so far I’m not trending in the right direction. There’s still a lot of golf left to be played. Golf is a fun sport when you’re playing well, right now I’m kind of in between fun and not fun. Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck to do well,” said Geer.

Geer tees off at 7:20 Wednesday morning.

