Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Wardlaw’s Baylor Geer competes at NHSGA Invitational

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First it was a runner-up nod at the South Carolina Golf State tournament, now he’s on his way to one of his biggest competitions yet.

Wardlaw Academy’s Baylor Geer is on the move at Pinehurst in search of a win at the 2022 High School Golf National Invitational.

Geer is competing in a field of more than 300, against some of the best high school golfers in the state.

The future Augusta University athlete was selected for the invite-only tournament based on his state finish back in April. Geer said he’s taking what he learned from that experience as motivation to power him through the final round come Wednesday.

“I expect a great finish, and so far I’m not trending in the right direction. There’s still a lot of golf left to be played. Golf is a fun sport when you’re playing well, right now I’m kind of in between fun and not fun. Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck to do well,” said Geer.

Geer tees off at 7:20 Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
One dead following accident with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Newly acquired Atlanta Braves' Robinson Cano follows through on a single in the third inning of...
Scherzer shines as Mets cool off Braves 4-1 in series opener
Fans react to Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up before an NFL football game against the...
Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
The Congaree Golf Club will be hosting The CJ Cup in October the PGA announced on Wednesday
CJ Cup heading to South Carolina in October