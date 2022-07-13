Vehicle collides with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on I-20 eastbound near 185.

Dispatch confirms the call came in at 7:04 p.m on Tuesday. Injuries were reported.

Eastbound lanes are closed. Georgia Department of Transportation was also called to the scene.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.