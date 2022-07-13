Truck leaks possible chemical in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A possible chemical leaked from a truck Wednesday morning in Burke County but didn’t pose a risk to the public, authorities said.

The Burke County Emergency Management Agency got a report just after 10:10 a.m. of a leak from a transfer truck on Highway 23 near Odom Street in Girard.

The truck was no longer leaking by early afternoon and the carrier will transfer the chemical away safely, authorities said.

Authorities characterized the leak as “small” and said there was no threat to the public.

