Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

Interstate 20 near Grovetown(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a deadly five days on CSRA roadways – especially on Interstate 20 – and we don’t even know the names of all the victims yet.

And the rash of fatal wrecks comes just ahead of a crackdown by law enforcement across the region.

Five people have died since Thursday in crashes on both sides of the Savannah River:

We don’t know whether speed was a factor in these crashes, but that’s a big focus for an upcoming push by authorities in Georgia and South Carolina.

The weeklong Operation Southern Slow Down begins Monday with a focus on stopping reckless driving and speeding. It’s an annual effort during a typically deadly time of the year.

Somehow, the pandemic seems to have increased risky driving.

Law enforcement agencies say they’ve seen an increase in the number of vehicles traveling at speeds above 100 mph in the past two years. It coincides with an increase in overall traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths.

The statistics are baffling.

There was a 22 percent decline in U.S. crashes in 2020 from 2019 and an 11 percent decrease in the number miles traveled in 2020 compared to the previous year. Yet 6.6 percent more people were killed in crashes in 2020 than in 2019.

“We know that speed and aggressive driving continue to be challenges for law enforcement throughout the country,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “We have seen promising results with these efforts in intercepting dangerous and deadly driving behaviors, especially due to speed.”

Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said: “Georgia is once again ready to work with our friends in our neighboring states to protect all road users by putting these dangerous drivers on the shoulder of the road and issuing them a ticket.”

Also participating in Southern Slow Down are agencies in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

