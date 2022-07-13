Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect nabbed in June 27 armed robbery, deputies say

James Andrew McPherson
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in a Richmond County robbery is now in custody, Richmond County deputies said.

The suspect was identified as James Andrew McPherson, and authorities on Wednesday canceled an alert to be on the lookout for him.

The robbery happened July 27, when the victim said he left a friend’s house on his mini-bike and was headed home when his mini-bike ran out of gas. He pushed the mini-bike to the home of his friend Travis Grubbs, 33, on Keron Way to ask Grubbs if he had any gas around the house.

The victim stated that while he was talking with Grubbs, a newer silver vehicle stopped in the roadway and a man approached him with a black gun in his hand, demanding that the victim hand over all of his property. The victim complied.

The victim ran through the woods to get away from his attacker and went to another friend’s home to call authorities.

The victim told deputies he knew where the robber lived and gave them the address, where there was a car matching the description of the one the robber had driven, according to authorities. A woman at the address said the suspect was not there and that the car was a rental, but the suspect had used it earlier in the day, although she’d had it for most of the evening.

Grubbs is wanted for questioning in the case, according to deputies.

