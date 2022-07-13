Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in ‘Freaknik’ fest double slaying

Brian Keith Rozier
Brian Keith Rozier(Contributed)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have arrested the suspect who was being sought in a deadly double shooting over Memorial Day weekend at a large party.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran announced the arrest Wednesday.

He said Brian Keith Rozier, 24, of East Dublin, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Rozier is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm in commission of crime, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to Cochran.

Also as part of the investigation, authorities said Ryan Rozier, of East Dublin, was taken into custody weeks ago on suspicion of possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and felony probation violation.

The shooting claimed the lives of 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn during a “Freaknik”-themed music event that drew at least 1,000 people to at Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 478-374-6988 or 478-552-0911.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
1 person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Erik Martin
S.C. State introduces new men’s head basketball coach
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Columbia County deputies looking for couple in relation to Walmart theft
Richmond and Columbia counties break early voting records
Election set to select Richmond County tax commissioner
Burke County EMA Emergency Management Agency Fire Rescue
Truck leaks possible chemical in Burke County