Suspect arrested in ‘Freaknik’ fest double slaying

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have arrested the suspect who was being sought in a deadly double shooting over Memorial Day weekend at a large party.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran announced the arrest Wednesday.

He said Brian Keith Rozier, 24, of East Dublin, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Rozier is charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm in commission of crime, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, according to Cochran.

Also as part of the investigation, authorities said Ryan Rozier, of East Dublin, was taken into custody weeks ago on suspicion of possession of firearm by a first offender probationer and felony probation violation.

The shooting claimed the lives of 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn during a “Freaknik”-themed music event that drew at least 1,000 people to at Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 478-374-6988 or 478-552-0911.

