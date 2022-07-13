‘Stranger Things’ actor seen wearing local high school’s T-shirt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Aiken Thoroughbreds are getting a shout-out in a major way.

In a scene in episode six of “Stranger Things” on Netflix, an actor is seen wearing a South Aiken High School shirt.

Now, Carolina Screen Printing is re-creating it to benefit students right here in the community.

They say the idea is really taking off.

Stephanie Harvey, manager of Carolina Screen Printing, said: “It started out, I think we put it online like Wednesday or Thursday, and by that first Friday we had over 100 orders. So, it definitely took off very fast.”

The number of orders has only grown since then. It seems to be reaching more than just Aiken natives. It’s taking off nationwide.

Lindsey Plunkett, an employee of Carolina Screen Printing, said: “We have Washington, Texas, Utah, New Mexico, New York, all kinds of states. So, I don’t know if they’re alumni from South Aiken or just fans of the show.”

“I feel like it’s definitely going to people who didn’t go to South Aiken just because they’re um fans of the show,” says Harvey.

The proceeds are benefiting the South Aiken High School Athletic Department. The principal says having nationwide support is really great.

Samuel Fuller, principal of South Aiken High School, said: “Whether they know it or not, they are saying you know we support South Aiken and to have that support nationwide, not many schools get that opportunity, so that’s big.”

It also helps athletics pay for food and expenses when the teams travel, as well as new uniforms.

The actor who wore this shirt says this nod to South Aiken almost didn’t happen as he wasn’t originally going to be seen in the shirt.

Adam Murray, the actor, said: “I went from one line to recurring and having that march out where everyone sees the shirt. So, if that hadn’t happened, none of this would be happening right now which is crazy.”

He says this shirt was an option given to him by wardrobe. It’s the one he chose to wear.

“She had a number of wardrobe options there for me. I’m a t-shirt and jeans kind of guy and that was the one option that was the coolest t-shirt,” says Murray.

After producer approval, South Aiken High got the spotlight. Murray guessed the shirt ended in the costumes from Goodwill.

Murray says he’s excited his small role could help local students. He didn’t get to keep the original shirt, but he’s hoping to get a replica from Carolina Printing soon.

“So if it can get the school the money they actually need to you know have whatever programs they’re looking for, I think that’s be amazing,” says Murray.

