Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

S.C. State introduces new men’s head basketball coach

Erik Martin
Erik Martin(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University announced its new men’s head basketball coach Wednesday.

Erik Martin, assistant coach for West Virginia, was selected to lead the South Carolina State men’s basketball program by Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley.

MORE | Adopt a pet for less money this week in Aiken, Allendale counties

Danley said, “Coach Martin is without a doubt a rising star in the men’s basketball coaching world.”

Martin comes to the program after being named to The Athletic sports website’s list of “25 College Basketball Assistants Ready to Lead Their Own Program” in 2020 and “30 Coaches to Watch” in 2018.

He said “It has always been my dream to lead a Division I program as well as guide young men on and off the court as they prepare to graduate and move on to the next phase of their lives. It’s a great day to be a Bulldog.” Martin’s background includes two decades of coaching experience, years of time on the court as a player and assisting the U.S. National team to win gold and silver medals.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
1 person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

NHSGA Invitational
Wardlaw’s Baylor Geer competes at NHSGA Invitational
Atlanta Braves grant wish to boy
Atlanta Braves and Make-A-Wish grant wish for young leukemia survivor
Atlanta Braves grant wish to boy
Atlanta Braves and Make-A-Wish Foundation grant wish for fan
Timothy Eatman was selected as the South Carolina State women's head basketball coach.
Eatman tapped as South Carolina State head women’s basketball coach