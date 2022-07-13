Richmond County School System seeking bus drivers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver situation.

Multiple times last school year they were in crisis mode, with up to 20 bus driver positions open.

Wednesday they tell us that the number is even higher at 28.

With over 90 percent of positions filled right now, they say they’re in a much better position than they were a couple of months ago.

Here’s how they’re ramping up hiring to get ready for fall.

We are 22 days out from the first day of school and despite the packed parking lot outside and this filled auditorium, Richmond County Schools have plenty of jobs they’re still trying to fill.

Josh Workman is the principle at Hephzibah Elementary School, one of 56 schools participating at the job fair.

“In education it’s all about building those relationships,” says Workman. “We’ve got a couple of hires still to make here but we’re looking good. Want to make sure we’ve got the best, most qualified, certified teachers pushing in to do the best for our kids.”

Ninety-three percent of jobs in the Richmond County School District are filled. This time last year, they had 95 percent.

It’s still a big improvement from the end of this past school year, where they were sitting around 86 percent.

The push to fill jobs is still on.

Dr. Melissa Shepard, director of human resources, RCSS said: “The ones that are most important right now as we have students that are beginning school soon are our bus drivers, our school nutrition workers, our custodians, our paraprofessionals, and our teachers.”

Six months ago, Richmond County needed to fill 20 bus driver positions. Now that number is 28.

Shepard says this is mainly due to people retiring at the end of the school year, but says the numbers are climbing each day.

“Our goal is to ensure that we are staffed and that we’re prepared for our students and I’m confident that we’re going to be there, " says Shepard.

If you couldn’t make it out, RCSS is still looking to hire for the 2022-2023 school year.

Richmond County schools say the schedule they put in place at the end of last year should help with any shortages they may have.

School registration is also now open. The school year starts on August 4 and 8 depending on the school and grade level.

Visit the Richmond County School System website for start times and school registration.

