Reward offered for clues on Burke County shooting death

Morris Harden
Morris Harden(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information about a homicide.

Morris Harden, 58, of Augusta, was found shot dead just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56.

Deputies say Harden was last seen alive at his home on Dyer Street in Augusta around 5 p.m. Saturday and has no apparent ties to the Burke County area.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for Harden’s death.

If you know any information about the case, call 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.

