Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash

I-20 Columbia County crash
I-20 Columbia County crash(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a Columbia County traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer.

MORE | Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

Authorities said Alicia Quiles, of Augusta, was killed in the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 185.

Eastbound lanes were shut down while crews were responding. The Georgia Department of Transportation was also called to the scene.

I-20 traffic following fatal crash in Columbia County
I-20 traffic following fatal crash in Columbia County(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broderick Anthony Lovette
Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

Latest News

Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
AARP Georgia looks at findings of 2022 election survey
Roadway roundup: Lewiston Road project leading to several closures