Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a Columbia County traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said Alicia Quiles, of Augusta, was killed in the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 185.

Eastbound lanes were shut down while crews were responding. The Georgia Department of Transportation was also called to the scene.

I-20 traffic following fatal crash in Columbia County (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.