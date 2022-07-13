Name released for woman who died in Columbia County crash
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a Columbia County traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer.
Authorities said Alicia Quiles, of Augusta, was killed in the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 185.
Eastbound lanes were shut down while crews were responding. The Georgia Department of Transportation was also called to the scene.
