Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’ pleads not guilty in federal wildlife trafficking case

'Doc' Antle is in custody.
'Doc' Antle is in custody.(JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson and Ian Klein
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the stars of Netflix’s “Tiger King” pleaded not guilty to several federal charges.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, appeared in federal court Wednesday in Florence. During the hearing, it was revealed Antle is being charged with three additional counts of wildlife trafficking as well as one count of a label violation.

Antle could face up to five years in prison on each new wildlife trafficking count along with a year for the label violation.

His appearance Wednesday was for an arraignment, where the defendant is formally advised of the charges against him and asked to enter a plea.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Antle faces a slew of other federal charges against him including money laundering.

He’s also accused of illegally trafficking animals including lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

Federal documents also claim that Antle and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, laundered over $500,000 in cash they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

Antle is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
1 person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash
Broderick Anthony Lovette
Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son

Latest News

Stacey Lynn Welch, 38
Woman arrested in 6-year-old murder case of Simon Powell
Morris Harden
Reward offered for clues on Burke County shooting death
Brian Keith Rozier
Suspect arrested in ‘Freaknik’ fest double slaying
Yolanda Maldonado
Assault suspect charged after victim jumps out of moving car