Milliken phasing out Screven County plant that employs 250

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A textile maker will phase out its plant in Screven County, transitioning all its production lines to a plant in South Carolina.

Milliken said the move to consolidate production to the Magnolia plant in Cherokee County, S.C., will “enhance operational efficiencies and increase production capacity.”

However, Milliken said it will retain and maintain the Longleaf property in Screven County for the foreseeable future.

The company said the decision positions Milliken for additional growth in its Westex flame-resistant textiles and workwear business units.

The phase-out timeline includes offering continued employment opportunities at other Milliken locations to the roughly 260 associates at the Screven County plant.

For those who do not want to transfer, the company has engaged local staffing partners to help connect associates with competitive jobs in the immediate area.

“At Milliken, we are committed to sustainable manufacturing and operational excellence,” said Kevin Brown, senior vice president of global operations for Milliken’s Textile Business. “This consolidation benefits our customers with increased capacity and helps us realize key sustainability and operational metrics. We recognize the valued service of our Longleaf associates and will make every effort to transfer those who wish to stay with Milliken or connect them with alternative employment.”

Milliken said it will also explore how to ensure its Longleaf campus contributes to the ongoing well-being of the community for generations to come.

“We have a long history of manufacturing excellence in Georgia, and we are committed to our shared growth and success in the future,” adds Chad McAllister, EVP and president of Milliken’s Textile Business. “This consolidation does not extend to other Milliken Georgia locations and does not signal additional production line realignments. We are grateful to everyone who made our time in Sylvania a success.”

The Longleaf Plant currently manufactures finished goods textiles, including engineered flame-resistant textiles, for workwear use. During the transition to Magnolia Plant, customer orders will be fulfilled with no anticipated inventory or external process changes. All other production lines at the Magnolia Plant will continue operations.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.