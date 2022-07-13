Local officer shares how ‘your life can change in an instant’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us have our journey, whether it’s weight loss, a tragic accident, or maybe a combination.

One local police officer used everything that has happened to him and turned it into a life of service.

Putting pen to paper to become a police officer with Augusta University was never the plan for David Pouler.

“I didn’t grow up wanting to be in law enforcement. I didn’t take that traditional route that officers do,” he said.

But nothing seemed to go according to plan for him.

“Your life can change in an instant. At the blink of an eye,” he said.

When he was 13, Pouler’s left foot was run over by a train.

“I pretty much zigged when I should’ve zagged and the train cut my foot off right above the ankle,” he said.

His main concern at the time was not being able to play football again.

“It was definitely a life-changing experience,” said Pouler.

Pouler weighed 265 pounds until he was fitted with this prosthetic foot.

“As soon as I saw it, I knew I wanted it,” he said.

He was able to lose more than 40 pounds and compete in mud runs. It’s when he started serving his community as a firefighter for 12 years.

“I went at it as I went at anything. Not knowing what to expect but giving it everything I’ve got,” said Pouler.

Pouler unlocked the door to become an officer, and then he was also a victim advocate in Aiken County.

“Serving a purpose or helping people, I just knew that’s where I wanted to be is just helping people,” he said.

He says he’s answered a calling at AU, and in two months, Pouler will be patrolling streets.

“A lot of people believe that you’re judged on your successes, but I believe more so that you’re judged on the depths that you’ve climbed to get there,” he said.

