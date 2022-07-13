Submit Photos/Videos
Local kids prepare for summer concert at JAMP camp

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - JAMP is a year-round program founded by James Brown’s daughter to get kids inspired to learn music.

It’s been going strong for 11 years, and the group’s been working hard since June to prepare a free concert.

We visited them Wednesday to hear how they sound.

“My father would always say, you put an instrument in a child’s hand, and it will be a miracle in that child’s life. You’ll change that child’s life, and I’ve literally seen that happen over the last 11 years,” said Deanna Brown Thomas, founder of JAMP.

You can hear them play later this week. There will be a free concert at the Augusta Museum of History on July 15 at 6:30 p.m.

“I feel his spirit a lot in the classroom. I see his spirit in these children. I’m going to step out on faith and say he’d be feeling real good,” said Brown.

