Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate being held at the Columbia County Detention Center was found dead early Wednesday inside a cell.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Broderick Anthony Lovette was processed into the Columbia County Detention Center on Tuesday for his failure to appear on previous charges of aggravated assault and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Officials say around midnight, a deputy found Lovette unresponsive and CPR was administered until emergency medical crews arrived. They were unable to revive Lovette.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins responded and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The coroner says there are no obvious signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected.

We will provide updates as we learn more information.

