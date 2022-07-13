Here’s how the HUB is helping cut fresh food costs in South Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With inflation over nine percent, groceries cost more than they did just a year ago.

When everything you’re buying is more expensive, it starts to add up.

That’s why places like the HUB in South Augusta are offering cheaper and locally grown food.

Here’s how they can help you cut costs without cutting quality.

Inflation has hit a 40-year high, and people are looking for any way to save money on groceries.

Augusta Locally Grown is hoping to ease that burden for people who live in the Harrisburg community.

“For savings by coming to the farmers market, you’re more cautious of your spending habits,” said Rebecca Van Loenen, Augusta Locally Grown.

Fresh fruit is in high demand at Augusta Locally Grown’s farmers’ markets

“Peaches are in season right now. We still have some blueberries in season right now and watermelon,” she said.

As inflation continues to climb, so does your grocery bill. We found a watermelon for almost $5 at a local Kroger. Because farmers set their prices, they haven’t seen an increase.

“We have not seen an increase in local prices,” said Van Loenen. “When you come to the farmers market, a lot of times the food is even less expensive than what you see in big box stores.”

The farmers market at the HUB sits right in the heart of Harrisburg, where there aren’t any grocery stores.

“The farmers give tips on how to make fruits and vegetables to last longer, how to make the meat that you buy last longer,” she said.

In addition to low-cost groceries, they also accept EBT and help those dollars stretch even further.

“What we put on someone’s card, we give them double the dollar amount to shop with,” said Van Loenen.

Augusta Locally Grown hosts a farmers’ market every Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the HUB for Community Innovation.

The HUB will also have a school supply giveaway on July 23 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

