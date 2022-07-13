Georgia vasectomy consults increase after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia doctors report a significant increase in men interested in vasectomies following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Interest has skyrocketed at Georgia Urology in Woodstock. The facility, which previously received 15 vasectomy consults a day, now averages about 30 calls a day. Consults peaked the day after the court’s decision at more than 50 calls regarding the procedure.

Urologist Dr. Shaya Taghechian said many patients referenced the high court’s ruling when discussing their procedures.

“There’s always the mention of, ‘well given the current climate, that’s why I’m making the decision now,’” explained Dr. Taghechian.

Dr. Taghechian reports the calls come from men and women equally.

Local interest aligns with a national uptick.

Approximately 500,000 vasectomies are performed in the U.S. each year, and Dr. Taghechian believes the elevated numbers are here to stay.

However, her recent calls have come from a slightly different demographic.

“In their late 20′s, early 30′s,” she explained. “On average, I usually see the 35 to 45-year-old range.”

Appointments are scheduled further out – sometimes more than a month in advance – to accommodate the number of men undergoing the procedure.

The surge comes as Georgia is days away from a major decision surrounding abortion. Georgia’s 11th Circuit Appeals Court must make a ruling by the end of the week on whether the state’s heartbeat bill will become law.

Brad Slaton, a vasectomy patient, said his operation was a “safeguard” for his family. He and his wife do not want any more children.

“It would have been a complete shakeup. Going from my two kids and her two kids and another on top of that? That’s five kids, that’s a lot to handle,” said Slaton.

The procedure took about 10 minutes and was “easier than a dental appointment,” he explained.

