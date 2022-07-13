Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Former Ga. governor candidate says her home was swatted

Kandiss Taylor
Kandiss Taylor(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former candidate for Georgia governor said her home was swatted this week.

Kandiss Taylor posted to Twitter on Tuesday that law enforcement responded to her home with “guns drawn.” Her children were home at the time.

Taylor said in the video, “But in my sheriff’s defense they thought they were protecting me. They got a call, a female voice to text, saying they had shot their husband five times and were going to shoot themselves...I don’t care what political party you are, this is evil. This is not OK.”

Swatting is the act of making a prank call to emergency services to create a large police response at a particular address.

The swatting call came from a spoofed number of Taylor, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI’s Georgia Cyber Crime Center is investigating. WTOC did reach out to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, who deferred to the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broderick Anthony Lovette
Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail
I-20 Columbia County crash
1 person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital
Subjects in Walmart Theft
Walmart thief rings up his loot to make it look like he paid
Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

Latest News

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
AARP Georgia looks at findings of 2022 election survey
Roadway roundup: Lewiston Road project leading to several closures
Stacey Welch
After arrest in Simon Powell case, deputies search for body
Morning Mix
Trying out a distracted and impaired driving simulator!