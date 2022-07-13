Submit Photos/Videos
Flooding during downpour leaves a muddy mess in Thomson

Flooding after a downpour caused problems on July 13, 2022, in Thomson, Ga.
Flooding after a downpour caused problems on July 13, 2022, in Thomson, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A downpour Wednesday afternoon caused flooding in Thomson that some residents blamed on clogged storm drains.

Cars were partially submerged by the street flooding, which included areas like A Street, East Hill Street and Jackson Street.

Once floodwaters receded, muck was left on the outside of the vehicles, with standing water in the floor areas.

