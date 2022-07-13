Flooding during downpour leaves a muddy mess in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A downpour Wednesday afternoon caused flooding in Thomson that some residents blamed on clogged storm drains.
Cars were partially submerged by the street flooding, which included areas like A Street, East Hill Street and Jackson Street.
Once floodwaters receded, muck was left on the outside of the vehicles, with standing water in the floor areas.
