Election set to select Richmond County tax commissioner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special election has been scheduled to fill the Richmond County tax commissioner position.

Steven Kendrick had been tax commissioner but resigned the post as he focused on running for mayor. He lost that election last month.

The Richmond County tax commissioner special election will be Nov. 8.

Qualifying begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 22 and ends at noon Aug. 26.

