Election set to select Richmond County tax commissioner

Richmond and Columbia counties break early voting records
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special election has been scheduled to fill the Richmond County tax commissioner position.

Steven Kendrick had been tax commissioner but resigned the post as he focused on running for mayor. He lost that election last month.

The Richmond County tax commissioner special election will be Nov. 8.

Qualifying begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 22 and ends at noon Aug. 26.

