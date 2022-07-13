Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another front will approach the region today, bringing a slightly higher chance for rain. Cloudy skies and higher rain chances will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire CSRA at a marginal risk for severe weather today meaning isolated severe storms are possible, but should be limited in duration and intensity. Localized flooding could also cause minor flooding issues in flood-prone areas. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue this evening into tonight. Skies will stay cloudy when it’s not raining and temperatures will remain in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest overnight.

The front will sink further south and stall over the region Thursday into this weekend keeping highs cooler than normal and rain chances high. Isolated severe weather is possible again Thursday. Heavy downpours could continue to trigger localized flood alerts Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday thanks to cloudy skies and high rain chances. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph Thursday and turn more out of the south Friday between 5-10 mph.

Intense rain rates in storms could trigger flood alerts the next few days. (WRDW)

Morning lows this weekend will feel a little better and drop to the upper 60s as the stalled front sinks further south into the region. Afternoon storm chances look to continue Saturday and Sunday with highs a little warmer in the upper 80s. Try to get those outdoor plans in early in the day!

Next week doesn’t look too much different from our wet pattern. Scattered showers and storms look to continue most afternoons next week with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Keep it here for updates.

