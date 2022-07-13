Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County deputies looking for couple in relation to Walmart theft

Subjects in Walmart Theft
Subjects in Walmart Theft(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple entered the Walmart in Grovetown and confused the cashier, leaving items unpaid for.

On July 5, a male and female walked into Walmart and placed several items in their cart.

Once at the cash register, the associate began to ring up the products.

The male subject reached over to the computer scene when the associate was done and pushed the cash button. He told the associate that he used to work at Walmart and that’s what he’s supposed to do.

The screen on the register showed everything was paid for when the male subject pushed the button.

The male and female subjects left without paying for any of the items.

