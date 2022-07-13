Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bowler celebrating 100th birthday by throwing strikes: ‘It’s become a part of me’

Bowler Harry Berckes is still rolling strong at 100 years old. (Source: KCRG)
By Scott Saville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A bowler in Iowa just reached a major milestone – turning 100 years old. And he celebrated by bowling, a passion he’s had since he was 10 years old.

KCRG reports Harry Berckes, of Cedar Rapids, celebrated his 100th birthday with strike after strike.

“There is a warmth with bowling that you don’t find in another sport. This is my home away from home,” Berckes said.

Berckes isn’t kidding – even at age 100, he bowls on a summer league and into the fall and winter months, three days a week.

On his birthday, Berckes got three strikes in a row and four in his first game with a final score of 154.

“I do it for the exercise, for the people. It’s become a part of me,” Berckes said.

When it comes to making it to the century mark, Berckes said credits his lifelong lack of drinking and smoking.

“I tried them all, but one time was enough on all of that for me,” Berckes said.

The 100-year-old said he remains competitive on the lanes and plans not to give it up anytime soon.

“As long as I’m able to stand up, I’ll throw the ball and hit the pins,” Berckes said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 Columbia County crash
1 person killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 in Columbia County
A search is underway for a missing boater at Kentucky Lake.
North Augusta man drowns in Beech Island pond
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash
Broderick Anthony Lovette
Inmate found dead in cell at Columbia County jail
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son

Latest News

Columbia County School System
Application required for free school lunch in Columbia County
Richmond County job fair
Richmond County School System seeking bus drivers
South Aiken t-shirt
Stranger Things actor seen wearing local high school’s t-shirt
Local officer shares how 'your life can change in an instant'
Local officer shares how 'your life can change in an instant'
FILE PHOTO - According to Schierbaum, Atlanta officers have recovered more than 1,200 guns in...
Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at gas stations in Atlanta