Assault suspect charged after victim jumps out of moving car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman is charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault after attacking and threatening to kill another woman.

On Friday, Richmond County deputies arrived at 302 Scotts Way at 12:29 p.m. in response to a woman who jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The deputy on scene found a victim who appeared to have multiple lacerations and a possible broken leg.

She told the deputy she got into a 4-door white vehicle, believed to be a Dodge Avenger, with two subjects.

The subjects were friends of the victim, and she told the deputy she did not suspect anything to be wrong.

After she entered the vehicle, the victim said both subjects started to question her about information she gave to investigators about a shooting incident.

The victim stated that one subject then reached over and struck her in the face with the end of a purple handgun, saying they were going to kill her.

Out of fear for her life, the victim jumped out of the vehicle, while it was moving at about 45 to 50 miles per hour. The vehicle then drove away from the scene.

The victim was taken to Doctors Hospital but was unable to give any more information.

The investigation led to the arrest of Yolanda Maldonado in relation to the incident. She was charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

It’s currently unknown if the other subject in the vehicle will face charges in the incident.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

