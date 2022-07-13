Application required for free school lunch in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking in with local schools on free and reduced lunches.

In Richmond County, as normal, parents do not need to fill out applications for their kids to be eligible. Every child in Richmond County qualifies for free lunch.

In Columbia County, for the first time since the pandemic, that’s not the case.

We are updating parents on the process to make sure kids can get those lunches on the first day of school.

After two years of free lunches, Columbia County schools will change how they do things.

Once you get on their website, a notification will pop up to let you know there’s an important application for all students to fill out to see if you qualify for free lunches and other school discounts.

This decision to go back to collecting lunch money is out of Columbia County’s hands.

“It is not something we’ve done away with but it’s something that the USDA is no longer funding,” said Associate Superintendent Penny Jackson.

A quick switch to having to make it an application has Jackson working for the students.

“Anything we can do to help our students eat even at a reduced or free price we certainly will,” says Jackson.

Dietitian, Alisha Justice, says these nutritious lunches are essential for kids.

“Kids need adequate nutrition for cognitive development, physical, emotional. It’s just so important for their whole being,” says Justice.

When you fill out the application online, you could qualify for cost savings that go beyond meals.

“There’s so much more for education that students benefit from,” says Jackson.

Benefits like ACT, SAT, and AP test price reductions, discounts towards college application fees, and additional funding towards education and technology.

All from one form, Jackson says you should get done as soon as possible.

“So, the sooner the better to get those applications it’s easy and very convenient online and then we’ll have folks available at open house to help with the application process,” she says.

July 22 is the deadline to get free or reduced lunches by the first day of school. It’s still open after.

Another way you can help students is July 16. The Walmart Supercenter in Evans is hosting Jonathan English State Farm’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ back to school event for school supply donations.

